India logs 6,984 new COVID-19 cases, 247 deaths in last 24 hours

Published: 15th December 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

A security guard stands in position outside a ward being prepared for the omicron coronavirus variant at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

A security guard stands in position outside a ward being prepared for the omicron coronavirus variant at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (Representational photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has logged 6,984 new COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Out of new cases, Kerala reported 3,377 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, along with 28 COVID-related deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's active caseload currently stands at 87,562.

As many as 4,76,135 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

"Active cases constitute 0.25 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," the ministry said.

"Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.67 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 31 days now. The Daily Positivity rate was reported to be 0.59 per cent. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 72 days and below 3 per cent for 107 consecutive days now," the ministry further informed.

Consequently, as per the ministry, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

With the recovery of as many as 8,168 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 3,41,46,931.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 11,84,883 tests were conducted across the country. The cumulative COVID tests conducted so far stand at 65.88 crore (65,88,47,816), the ministry said.

68,89,025 COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, increasing India's vaccination coverage to over 134.61 crore.

