Jolt to Maha Vikas Aghadi as BJP wins four Council seats in Maharashtra

Results suggested cross voting with several members of the ruling coalition believed to have voted for the BJP candidates in Akola and Nagpur. 

Published: 15th December 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:15 AM

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a jolt to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, the BJP won four of the six seats in the Legislative Council, including Nagpur, and wrested the Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat from the Shiv Sena.

The saffron party won the four MLCs elections in Mumbai, Dhule, Akola and Nagpur. Results suggested cross voting with several members of the ruling coalition believed to have voted for the BJP candidates in Akola and Nagpur. 

Reacting to BJP’s victory, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP has busted the MVA’s myth that the three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) can win every election in the state by contesting together.

In the election for two seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena (Sunil Shinde) and the BJP  (Rajhans Singh) bagged one seat each unopposed, the state poll panel said. 

