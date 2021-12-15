STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanhauli village in UP immerses in grief after IAF Group Captain Varun Singh loses battle for life

IAF Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

Published: 15th December 2021 07:40 PM

Group Captain Varun Singh (Photo | Express)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Kanhauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district plunged into mourning after learning about the death of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh.

Group Captain Singh, a decorated air warrior who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, succumbed on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru, the IAF said.

As soon as the death of Group Captain Singh reached his native Kanhauli village, it immersed in grief.

Villagers remembered the IAF officer as a down to earth man who would always put his country first.

Group Captain Singh had visited the village around five months ago after attending a marriage ceremony in Lucknow.

"Bhaiya came to the village five months ago and I took him to the farm to show the crops," said caretaker of the officer's house Chandan Gond with tears in his eyes.

Group Captain Singh's relative 55-year-old Ram Pratap Singh said he always talked to him like a friend.

Sikander Kushwaha of the village said the IAF officer would often tell them to put the country's interests first and would sing the national anthem with huge respect.

Rajiv Kumar Singh, 50, said the officer remained a fighter till his last breath.

