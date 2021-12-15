STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over SIT report on Lakhimpur violence

Published: 15th December 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 12:28 PM

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till 2 pm amid vociferous Opposition protests over the findings of the SIT report on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Opposition members also demanded sacking of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the case.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members started their protests by shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Amid the din, at least four questions as well as supplementaries were taken up.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly told the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to function and keep the good traditions of the House.

He also said that disturbing the proceedings was not a good practice.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence told a court that the killing of four farmers and a journalist was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 55 minutes till 12 noon on Wednesday amid a protest by opposition parties over the suspension of 12 members from the House for the entire winter session.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, some opposition party members tried to raise their points and referred to their notices.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not admitted two notices, while another being referred to was not received by him.

As some members tried to put forward their points, Naidu called a member to make his Zero Hour mention.

During the Zero Hour, members raised important issues with the permission of the Chair.

However, the protesting members kept speaking simultaneously and some of them were seen standing.

"I think you (Opposition members) seem to be determined not to allow the House and deprive the members of their rightful opportunity. This is very clear," Naidu said, before adjourning the proceedings till noon.

The proceedings of the House have been repeatedly obstructed following the suspension of the 12 Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has described the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

