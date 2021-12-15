STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MoS Ajay Mishra abuses journalist for referencing jailed son, video viral

The minister is seen getting furious after a journalist asked him a question about his jailed son Ashish Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Published: 15th December 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Union Minister Ajay Mishra (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after SIT report stating that Lakhimpur Kheri violence was a pre-planned conspiracy instead of being a case of negligent and rash driving, Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son, Ashish, is the key accused in the case landed in another soup in his parliamentary constituency when he misbehaved with media persons and a related video went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, the BJP leader is seen abusing the media and calling them “chor (thieves)". “Befkufi Ke Sawaal Mat Kiya Karo, Dimaag Kharab Hai Kya, Phone Band Kar De. Yehin Media Wale Choron ne Nirdosh Aadmi ko… sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t ask stupid questions. Are you mad? These media persons, thieves… they have no shame)," the minister said. In the end, he also lunges towards a journalist.

The video was shot when the minister had gone to Lakhimpur Kheri to inaugurate a child and maternity hospital. He also met his jailed son on Tuesday. In the video, the minister is seen getting furious after a journalist asked him a question about his jailed son Ashish Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident of October 3. The question, as seen in the video, irked the minister and he started hurling abuses on media persons.

The reporter who was apparently abused by the minister has also issued a video message in which he said he asked the minister about the event that he inaugurate and then asked about the latest development in his son's case.

Responding to the question, the minister said it was a stupid question and abused, the reporter said in the video message which is also doing the rounds on social media.

ALSO READ | Lakhimpur violence: If PM sensitive towards farmers, he should dismiss Ajay Mishra, says UPCC chief

In fact, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is again in the spotlight with the SIT claiming that the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy. The conclusion of the SIT has led the opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to increase pressure on the Centre seeking dismissal of the MoS.

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, moved an adjournment motion in Parliament demanding Ajay Mishra's removal.

The special investigation team which is probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence said the evidence gathered so far did not indicate that it was an act of negligence or carelessness. Based on their finding, they filed an application in the court to add new sections against the accused under charges of attempt to murder, murder and other serious sections. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate accepted the request of SIT to add new sections against Ashish Mishra and 13 others named in the violence case.

It may be recalled that on October 3,  four farmers were mowed down by an SUV Thar Mahindra being allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra when he ploughed into a crowd of protesting farmers under Tikunia police station in Lakhimpur Kheri. The farmers were protesting against the scheduled visit of UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya and also the MoS Ajay Mishra Teni who had organized an event to which Maurya was invited.

Following the death of four farmers, the furious crowd caught hold of two BJP workers and a driver of Ajay Mishra and lynched them in the spot on the fateful day.

Consequently, a case was registered against Ashish Mishra under the relevant sections. Ashish Mishra and his accomplices including Luvkush, Ashish Pandey,  Ankit Das, Shekhar Bharti,  Kale and Sumit Jaiswal, were taken into custody gradually after Ashish Mishra’s arrest on October 12. The  SIT had sent all the accused to jail. Both the sessions and the Allahabad High Court have been denying bail to the accused since then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Mishra Teni Lakhimpur Kheri violence Ashish Mishra UP SIT
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp