Muslim man arrested for using fake ID to get entry into Bhasma Aarti of Mahakal Temple

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 32-year-old Muslim man Mahammad Yunus Mulla from Bengaluru, who allegedly attempted to enter into the world famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, by impersonating as Abhishek Dubey was arrested in the wee hours on Wednesday.

While the young man, Mahammad Yunus Mulla, has been arrested and booked for impersonation and cheating under IPC Sections 419 and 420, his friend Khushboo is being questioned by Ujjain police.

Primary police probe suggests that it was Khushboo, who had possibly helped Yunus with the Aadhar Card of Abhishek Dubey for getting the entry pass to the early morning treasured Bhasmarti into the world famous temple.

The 30-year-old man, Abhishek Dubey, whose Aadhar ID Card was used by Yunus to get entry pass for early morning Arti in the temple is possibly related to Khusboo only.

Confirming the development, the circle SP (CSP) Pallavi Shukla told The New Indian Express that Yunus was stopped at the entry point after the temple staff felt suspicious about his identity/entry pass and cross checked the Aadhar Card of Abhishek Dubey being carried by him with his actual identity, following which the alleged impersonation and cheating came to the fore.

Subsequent frisking of the young man led to his original Aadhar ID Card made in Mahammad Yunus Mulla's name.

"The temple staff immediately informed the police, after which Yunus was taken in custody," Shukla said.

It remains to be seen whether the woman Khushboo is booked for criminal conspiracy by police or not, if her complicity in the alleged crime is established during the course of investigation.

The Mahakal Temple in Ujjain houses one of the 12 jyotirlingas and is among one of the most high-security places of worship in the country.

According to Ujjain police sources, Khusboo is a budding fashion designer originally hailing from Mumbai, but now based in Bengaluru.