Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covaxin recipients in India, not those who have taken Covishield, may become eligible for booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine first, sources in the country’s expert panel on immunization told this newspaper. They cite a new WHO recommendation.

The WHO has recommended that in the wake of the Omicron threat, whole inactivated virus-based vaccine recipients should get booster doses, along with those identified as most immuno-compromised.

India, despite a growing clamour for booster shots for all, has decided to align its policy with the WHO’s, as declared by VK Paul, the head of country’s Clovid task force last week.

The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation had said that those who are immuno-compromised, such as those on dialysis or immuno-suppressants or have received an inactivated Covid-19 vaccine — vaccines based on killed SARS CoV 2 — should receive booster shots.

“Given our policy of following WHO advice on vaccinations which includes booster doses, we are considering their latest recommendations and will discuss the matter formally in the expert group,” said a source in the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.

Of the Covid vaccines approved internationally, Covaxin and two Chinese-made shots are inactivated ones. Of nearly 135 crore shots administered in India, nearly 10.7 % doses are of Covaxin.

Covishield, a vaccine based on adenovirus platform produced by Serum Institute of India, has remained the larger player in the vaccination drive.

Experts, however, point out there is no large population level definitive data yet on the timeline of antibody levels in humans after being administered Covaxin.

Late last week, officials of the health ministry informed a parliamentary standing committee that if required, a third dose can be administered, but only after nine months of the second dose.

ICMR director general Balram Bhargava said data from many countries show that cellular and mucosal immunity may last even longer.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 134.53 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 62,17,862 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With PTI Inputs)