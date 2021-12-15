STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron threat: RT-PCR booking must for flyers from 12 'at-risk' nations

The civil aviation ministry said that the Air-Suvidha portal is being modified to facilitate mandatory pre-booking for RT-PCR tests for those arriving from these countries.

Published: 15th December 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport is now connected with 66 international destinations through Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Passengers arriving from at-risk countries at six major airports will have to pre-book RT-PCR tests from December 30. These airports are Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Many countries including India have recorded a gradual rise in Omicron cases of late.

Link to the concerned airport website would be provided in Air-Suvidha which would be displayed to passengers while filling up the self-declaration form (SDF), said an office memorandum issued by the ministry.

Besides, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been directed to issue an advisory to all airlines to check their passengers’ pre-booking of Covid-19 tests before they board the flight.

“If a passenger is having difficulty in pre-booking, they may not be denied boarding. However, the airline would be responsible for identifying and accompanying such passengers to the registration counter at the airport for testing,” it mentioned.

India’s at-risk list comprises a dozen countries at present. There are the UK, South Africa, Botswana, Brazil, China, Ghana, Hong Kong, Israel, Mauritius, New Zealand, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

