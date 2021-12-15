STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 68 per cent voting recorded in second phase of Rajasthan zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls

The voting took place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission.

The counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A total of 68.57 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of voting in zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in the four districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said voter turnout of 68.57 per cent was recorded.

The first phase of polling was held on December 12 and for the third phase, polling will be held on December 18.

The counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters.

