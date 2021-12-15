Punjab farmers' unions refuse to lift dharnas at toll plazas, demand revision of charges  

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The farmers' unions have decided not to call off the ongoing dharnas at the toll plaza in Punjab as the state government has hiked the toll charges.

The farmers have been demanding a toll-free movement of their vehicles. Earlier, the farmers' unions had decided to call off the dharnas from December 15.

The general secretary of the largest farmer union of Punjab BKU (Ugrahan) Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said, "Our union has decided not to call off the ongoing dharna at seven toll plazas. As the authorities have increased the toll rates manifold causing inconvenience to the public, we will keep on sitting at these places till the rates are revised as it was before the agitation. As toll gates were closed for more than a year now, the authorities concerned now want to cover up their losses from the public."

Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU (Dakaunda) said, "Our union has decided not to lift dharnas from the 15 toll plazas in Ludhiana, Sangrur, Fazilka till the toll rates are not revised and brought down. In a telephonic meeting with the leaders of other unions today, a consensus was reached not to lift the dharnas."

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of (Lakhowal Group) said that the authorities and the managements of toll plazas have increased the rates by about 40 per cent as they suffered losses due closure of toll plazas for more than a year. Thus, we have decided that the farmers will keep on sitting at the toll plazas and ensure the toll-free movement of all vehicles.

"If the toll rates have to be increased then increase it just by 2 to 3 per cent as the government increases the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat. But why a sudden 40 per cent hike in toll charges? This is not acceptable," said Lakhowal.

The farmer leaders said that dharnas from all other places such as 30 company-owned petrol pumps, outlets of multi-national companies, dry port of Kila Raipur, parking lots of over 30 railway stations and residences and offices of BJP leaders have been lifted from Wednesday, expect toll plazas.

Sources said that the Ladhowal toll plaza on the outskirts of Ludhiana has the highest daily collection. And its daily collection before the dharnas last year was around Rs 75 lakh per day.