Rajasthan HC issues notice to Russian embassy over Indian citizen's body stuck in Russia

The Moscow Police closed the case as an accidental death and the information was received by the family through local police on August 28, 2021.

Published: 15th December 2021

The Russian Embassy is to to file their responses by December 20. (File Photo)

By PTI

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the Russian embassy in Delhi seeking its reply on the issue of the mortal remains of an Indian citizen stuck in that country since July.

The court has also issued parallel notices to the Center as well as the Indian embassy in Russia.

"This court is not oblivious to its limitations in issuing a writ to the Embassy of Russia in India or the Government of Russian Federation. However, with a view to deal with a rather unprecedented situation and to coordinate the steps to be taken, this Court deems it expedient to issue notice to the Russian Embassy," the court observed.

It has asked them to file their responses by December 20.

"The court feels that the Government of Russian Federation must be requested to expedite the process in this regard," the court stated.

Justice Dinesh Mehta gave these directions while hearing a petition by Asha Devi who has been waiting to receive the mortal remains of her husband Hitendra Garasia from Russia.

Social activist Charmesh Sharma who has taken up the matter to help the bereaved family said that Hitendra Garasia of Godwa village in Kherwara tehsil in Udaipur had gone to Russia in April 2021 on one-year work visa but was reportedly found dead in a park in Moscow.

The Moscow Police closed the case as an accidental death and the information was received by the family through local police on August 28, 2021.

Since then, the family has been running from pillar to post to get the mortal remains of Hitendra so that the last rite could be carried out.

The petitioner's counsel, Suniel Purohit, said that during the hearing on Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General RD Rastogi informed the court that all endeavors are being made to ensure that the mortal remains of late Hitendra Kumar Garasiya are brought to India.

"But on being informed the court that the authorities in Russian Federation are not handing over the body pending a FSL report, the court came up with the decision to issue a notice to the Russian Federation's embassy in India," said Purohit.

