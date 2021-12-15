STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Row in MP over late CDS Bipin Rawat’s kin's allegation against Shahdol district authorities

As the Congress hit out at the state government, MP minister Narottam Mishra said he had instructed the Shahdol SP that no police action should be taken without informing him.

Published: 15th December 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were killed along with 11 others when the Army chopper they were flying in crashed near Coonoor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh following a social media post by Yash Vardhan Singh, brother-in-law of General Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash. 

In a Facebook post, the younger brother of General Rawat’s wife Madhulika alleged that on the day the Late CDS was cremated in Delhi, local authorities in Shahdol district, without any notification, started work in connection with a national highway project on a piece of land owned by the family near their house and during the process, caused damage to the samadhis of his grandfather and grandmother.

“We are always ready to serve national development, but why couldn’t the authorities follow the proper procedure of notification-compensation and wait for us to return from Delhi?” Singh questioned.

As the Congress hit out at the state government, MP minister Narottam Mishra said he had instructed the Shahdol SP that no police action should be taken without informing him.

If the allegations are found true, those found responsible would be dealt with sternly, he added. 

The family of General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, who was also killed in the chopper crash along with her husband and 11 others, all from the armed forces, in Tamil Nadu on December 8, hails from Sohagpur town in the Shahdol district, some 490 km away from the Madhya Pradesh capital.

After Yash Vardhan Singh raised this allegation in a Facebook post, Shahdol district collector Vandana Vaidya said the road construction work had been stopped till the family's return from New Delhi.

She said the family was already paid the compensation for the acquired land.

In his Facebook post, Yash Vardhan Singh wrote, "Taking advantage of the situation on the day when last rites of my brother-in-law General Bipin Rawat and sister Madhulika Rawat were being performed, the Samadhis and trees in the premises of our personal residence were destroyed for the construction of national highway in Shahdol on the orders of Government of India".

Seeking justice, Yash Wardhan Singh also claimed that the local police were told to register a case in the event of the family's interference in this work.

In a statement, the district collector said 0.838 hectares of land owned by (Yash Vardhan) Singh was acquired for the construction of the national highway (No 43) in Sohagpur in 2015 and he was paid Rs 2.14 crore as compensation.

The notification for the acquisition of .056 hectares of land for the slip road of this national highway has been issued, she said.

"I talked to Yash Vardhan Singh and got the spot inspected by officials. Samadhi was displaced somewhere else earlier and at that place, the construction of the road is in an advanced stage," she said.

Vaidya said that Yash Vardhan Singh was saying that he didn't get the compensation for the trees and represented the case in SDM court through his lawyer.

"We have stopped the road construction work in that part. I have told him that we will hear their case after return from Delhi and sort it out," she said.

India's first chief of defence staff and his wife Madhulika were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on December 10.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
General Bipin Rawat Yash Vardhan Singh Madhulika Rawat
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp