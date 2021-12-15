STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS chief calls for ‘Ghar wapsi’ of those who have converted to other faiths

Bhagwat called upon the believers of the Hindu faith to work for Hinduism selflessly as “any unity does not sustain for many days if it is based on vested interests,” he said. 

Published: 15th December 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While giving a call for ‘Ghar Wapsi’ and 'selfless unity' among the believers of Hinduism, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday administered oath to the participants of Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh in Chitrakoot to work for the reconversion of those who had left Hinduism and converted to other faiths. 

He urged the participants to make efforts so that those converted to other faiths rejoin Sanatan Dharma.

The RSS chief was speaking at 'Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh', the three-day congregation of saints and seers from across the country, in Chitrakoot on Wednesday. He also urged the people to take pledge for the protection and propagation of Hindu culture and values.

The Sangh chief also administered the oath to the attendees to ensure that no one deserted Hinduism and got converted to other religions. Organised with an objective to 'unite' the Hindus and bring them under one roof, Bhagwat, as chief guest at the mahakumbh, also asked the people to take an oath to respect and protect the dignity of every woman.

The event was kick-started on Tuesday but Bhagwat participated from Wednesday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also expected to join the 'mahakumbh'. 

The Sangh chief also laid emphasis on the unity among Hindus. He called upon the believers of the Hindu faith to work for Hinduism selflessly as “any unity does not sustain for many days if it is based on vested interests,” he said. 

Narrating the legend of the famous tussle between Gods and demons to get the power of heaven, the Sangh chief urged the people to work for humanity with affection keeping the egos away.
Organized on the initiative of Jagatguru Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Padam Vibhushan Swami Rambhadracharya, saints, seers and followers of Hindu Dharma have thronged Chitrakoot in large numbers to take part in the event.

During his discourse on the occasion, Shri Shri Ravishankar of Art of Living claimed that whenever Hindus unite, they work for the country, unlike others who unite to terrorize. “Those who do not believe in God or are atheists, their nationalism is doubtful,” said the seer. The three-day congregation will end on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghar wapsi reconversion Hinduism Sanatan Dharma Mohan Bhagwat RSS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp