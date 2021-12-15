RSS chief calls for ‘Ghar wapsi’ of those who have converted to other faiths

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While giving a call for ‘Ghar Wapsi’ and 'selfless unity' among the believers of Hinduism, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday administered oath to the participants of Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh in Chitrakoot to work for the reconversion of those who had left Hinduism and converted to other faiths.

He urged the participants to make efforts so that those converted to other faiths rejoin Sanatan Dharma.

The RSS chief was speaking at 'Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh', the three-day congregation of saints and seers from across the country, in Chitrakoot on Wednesday. He also urged the people to take pledge for the protection and propagation of Hindu culture and values.

The Sangh chief also administered the oath to the attendees to ensure that no one deserted Hinduism and got converted to other religions. Organised with an objective to 'unite' the Hindus and bring them under one roof, Bhagwat, as chief guest at the mahakumbh, also asked the people to take an oath to respect and protect the dignity of every woman.

The event was kick-started on Tuesday but Bhagwat participated from Wednesday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also expected to join the 'mahakumbh'.

The Sangh chief also laid emphasis on the unity among Hindus. He called upon the believers of the Hindu faith to work for Hinduism selflessly as “any unity does not sustain for many days if it is based on vested interests,” he said.

Narrating the legend of the famous tussle between Gods and demons to get the power of heaven, the Sangh chief urged the people to work for humanity with affection keeping the egos away.

Organized on the initiative of Jagatguru Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Padam Vibhushan Swami Rambhadracharya, saints, seers and followers of Hindu Dharma have thronged Chitrakoot in large numbers to take part in the event.

During his discourse on the occasion, Shri Shri Ravishankar of Art of Living claimed that whenever Hindus unite, they work for the country, unlike others who unite to terrorize. “Those who do not believe in God or are atheists, their nationalism is doubtful,” said the seer. The three-day congregation will end on Thursday.