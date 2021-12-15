SC asks Kerala to approach court-constituted panel with grievance over TN releasing water without prior notice

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Kerala to approach the Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee with its grievance regarding the release of water from the dam without prior notice by Tamil Nadu.

Kerala had filed an application complaining that Tamil Nadu was releasing water from the dam in the middle of the night without prior notice, endangering the lives of thousands of people living downstream.

A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar observed that the court cannot involve in the day-to-day administration of the dam. The court suggested the parties consensually resolve their differences before the committee constituted by the apex court.

The bench asked when there is a committee constituted for the dam, why the Supreme Court was being approached with the issue, Live Law reports.

Justice Khanwilkar noted that the court cannot be made a platform for political compulsions.

"All political statements are being made here and such statements cannot be made in court. You might have political compulsions but we're not concerned here with that," the court observed.

The court reportedly posted to January 11 a batch of petitions raising safety concerns over the dam.