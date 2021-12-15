STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC asks Kerala to approach court-constituted panel with grievance over TN releasing water without prior notice

Justice Khanwilkar noted that the court cannot be made a platform for political compulsions.

Published: 15th December 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Representational image.

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Kerala to approach the Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee with its grievance regarding the release of water from the dam without prior notice by Tamil Nadu.

Kerala had filed an application complaining that Tamil Nadu was releasing water from the dam in the middle of the night without prior notice, endangering the lives of thousands of people living downstream. 

A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar observed that the court cannot involve in the day-to-day administration of the dam. The court suggested the parties consensually resolve their differences before the committee constituted by the apex court.

The bench asked when there is a committee constituted for the dam, why the Supreme Court was being approached with the issue, Live Law reports.

Justice Khanwilkar noted that the court cannot be made a platform for political compulsions.

"All political statements are being made here and such statements cannot be made in court. You might have political compulsions but we're not concerned here with that," the court observed.

The court reportedly posted to January 11 a batch of petitions raising safety concerns over the dam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Kerala Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee Tamil Nadu Justice Khanwilkar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp