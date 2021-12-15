STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
States behind target in sanction, disbursement under PM credit scheme for street vendors

Despite a special drive to improve the scheme in terms of applications, sanctions and disbursements, several states/UTs have less than 50% sanction and disbursement rate.

Published: 15th December 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Street vendors near Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Most states are way behind the target in the implementation of PM SVANidhi scheme, the micro credit scheme for street vendors.

Government data discloses that nine states/UTs — Telangana, Kerala, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram — have sanction rate of more than 70%. Sixteen states/UTs — Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi, Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya — have sanction rate between 50-69%. Ten states — Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim — have sanction rate of under 50%.

In terms of disbursement with respect to the total number of loan applications received, seven states/UTs — Telangana, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram — have a rate of more than 70%.

Fourteen states/UTs viz Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya have a disbursement rate between 50-69% and 10 states /UTs viz Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Daman & Diu, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Sikkim have a disbursement rate of less than 50%.

