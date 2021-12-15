Stay number one in executing Central govt schemes: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells 'Team MP'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a meeting of chief ministers and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a high-level meeting of cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats of the state in Bhopal on Wednesday evening.

Chouhan was back to work with his ministerial colleagues and top bureaucrats, with the clarion call, "take MP forward rapidly, try to stay number one in central government schemes by working on the instructions of PM Modi. Work on priority for both Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living."

He said that 'Team Madhya Pradesh' should work day and night for the people. "Our priority is to control Covid by doing all necessary work. All arrangements should be appropriate. No person should go without getting vaccinated. Complete the target of the second dose on time."

He added that all departments should utilize their budget on time. "The budget amount of those departments that are unable to spend the money, will be given to other departments."

While making it clear that the state should be number one in implementing all central government schemes, Chouhan said "as soon as any new scheme of the central government is launched, we should pay attention to it immediately. Extra efforts should be made for revenue collection. Revenue is the basis of the development of the state. Revenue collection meetings should be held every week as the progress of the state depends on it. Try through experts to increase revenue. Maximize revenue collection."

He said that the issue of diversification of agriculture is very important. Speedy efforts should be made for the cultivation of different crops.

Chouhan further said that a roadmap should be made for development, and targets must be set and completed within the time-limit. Revenue should increase, quality of work must improve. There should be no delay in infrastructure works. If quality work is not completed on time, action should be taken by imposing a penalty. Efforts should be made to increase trade, investment and employment. Self employment opportunities must be made available.

There should be focus on exports to bring in foreign exchange. Work should be done for "Ek Zila Ek Utpad". Raw materials, agricultural products can be exported. Attention is must on the startup area. Work should be done by focusing on Atmanirbhar Bharat Nirman Yojana and Rozgar Yojana.

He laid particular stress on speedy work on the PM Gati Shakti Project. Work should be done in a shared vision with the central government in the field of better coordination and infrastructure.

Further preparations should be made to prepare master plans of cities. Cities cannot be planned without a master plan. The ministers-in-charge and the concerned officers should prepare the master plan for the districts under their charge. Also work must be done for the pride of the city.

While maintaining that the Ayushman Bharat scheme can bring revolution in the lives of the people, the CM stressed on implementing it by making it better and effective. In private hospitals, work should be done effectively to get the benefits of this scheme to the card holders.

Efforts should be made for road connectivity, drinking water, Ujjwala gas connection, electricity, Ayushman card and employment. Bring revolution to create a self-reliant family. No one should be deprived of basic facilities. People should have bank accounts also to make ration available to the eligible persons. Awareness in insurance and pension schemes should be increased.

He further said that focus should be made on PM Swanidhi Yojana. "We are number one in Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Swanidhi Yojana including Matruvandana and Sukanya Yojana."