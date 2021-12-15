STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs must apologise, reiterates government 

The government wants to get a number of legislative bills passed and the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday said suspended MPs are being reached out.

Published: 15th December 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Opposition members walk out of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Opposition MPs upping the ante against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members, the government has reiterated that the decision can be revoked only if they express regret. 

The government wants to get a number of legislative bills passed and the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday said suspended MPs are being reached out.

Opposition MPs after a protest march demanding
revocation of the suspension of  12 Rajya Sabha
MPs, at Parliament premises on Tuesday | parveen negi

Joshi said contacts are being made with suspended MPs on an individual basis.

He, however, maintained that the suspended MPs have to at least to express regret for their actions in the monsoon session in order to force a reconsideration of the decision to suspend them from the winter session of Parliament.

Responding to charges of the Opposition that the Rajya Sabha continues to conduct business despite din in the House, Joshi said that a number of MPs from the Opposition benches have also submitted requests for raising issues during the Zero Hour.

The suspension of 12 MPs had also come up during the meeting of the BJP parliamentary party last week, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making mention of the fact that the country had seen what these members of the Upper House had done.

With just seven days left of the winter session, the government is keen to find a solution to the Rajya Sabha ruckus to get legislative business on track.

Unlike Rajya Sabha, which continues to face pandemonium and disruptions leading to adjournments, Lok Sabha is functioning smoothly, with all businesses being carried out. The House sits till late evening on a regular basis.

CBI, ED chief tenure extension bill passed

Parliament on Tuesday passed two bills to extend the tenure of the chiefs of Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years from two years, with Rajya Sabha approving them by voice vote amid a walkout by the opposition.

Speaker chides ministers for cross-talking

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chided two ministers for indulging in cross-talks. Birla asked Giriraj Singh to refrain from taking the House as his office.

He chided another minister for speaking after the Chair announced that Question Hour was over.

No addition to SC list in last three years

A total of 1,258 castes have so far been specified as Scheduled Castes, and no community has been included in the list in the last three years, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar told Lok Sabha in response to a question on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Prahlad Joshi Parliament Winter Session
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp