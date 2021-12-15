Test booking must for arrival at six airports

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Passengers arriving from at-risk countries at six major airports will have to pre-book RT-PCR tests from December 30. These airports are Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The civil aviation ministry said the Air-Suvidha portal is being modified to facilitate mandatory pre-booking for RT-PCR tests for those arriving from these countries and those who have visited these countries in the last 14 days. Many countries including India have recorded a gradual rise in Omicron cases of late.

India has at the moment a dozen countries on its at-risk list. These countries are the UK, South Africa, Botswana, Brazil, China, Ghana, Hong Kong, Israel, Mauritius, New Zealand, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.