Waze says suffering from multiple ailments, seeks court's nod for protein-rich and non-veg food in jail

By PTI

MUMBAI: Citing his health condition, dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, the prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, on Tuesday urged the special NIA court to direct jail authorities to allow him to consume protein-rich diet and non-vegetarian food, saying he has a history of various ailments.

Waze, currently in judicial custody, is lodged at Taloja Jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

He had undergone heart surgery in September this year.

Also, as per his application, he has a history of cardiac, gastro-intestinal and other ailments.

In his plea, Waze sought the court's direction to the jail authorities for allowing him to eat a protein-rich diet and non-vegetarian food.

He also requested that he be referred to a doctor at a private hospital, where he had undergone bypass surgery, for a follow-up.

The dismissed police officer has also sought the court's nod for seeking dental and ophthalmic treatment at hospitals.

His other demands include permission to use his kit for shaving his beard and trimming his moustache.

Waze was arrested during a probe after an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia' on February 25 this year.

Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman and purported owner of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.