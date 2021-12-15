STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Women to get Rs 1,000 per month in Uttarakhand’: Kejriwal's new promise to poll-bound state

The Delhi chief minister was speaking at a function during his visit to Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar 
district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  AAM Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Tuesday announced Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above 18 years in Uttarakhand if the AAP formed the government in the Himalayan state.

 
district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. “We will be giving Rs 1,000 per month to every women starting from when one becomes 18 years of age.

If there are three women in the family, they will be getting Rs 3,000, Rs 1,000 each per month. If there are five, Rs 5,000 will be given,” Kejriwal annonced amid a roar of applause.

Kejriwal promised his party will provide employment to the youth of the state.

“Now you will ask how? I have given jobs to over 10 lakh in Delhi. We will give here too. However, it will take time. Till then everyone will get Rs 5,000 per month,” the AAP national convener said.
 

