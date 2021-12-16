STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘AFSPA empowers military, cannot solve insurgency’: Northeast activists say 1958 law must go

Samuel Jyrwa, who is the chairman of the North East Students’ Organisation, insisted that political issues need to be resolved politically, not militarily.

Published: 16th December 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland (File Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Activists across the Northeast singled out the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA as the root cause of human rights violations vis-à-vis alleged extra-judicial and fake encounter killings.

The activists are unanimous that since AFSPA gives unbridled powers to the security forces, this 1958 law must be repealed to help curb the incidents.

The recent civilian killings in Nagaland’s Mon district brought AFSPA into the spotlight. Not just various non-political organisations, activists and opposition parties, even the BJP in Manipur and Nagaland called for its repeal. 

Samuel Jyrwa, who is the chairman of the North East Students’ Organisation, insisted that political issues need to be resolved politically, not militarily.

“A political will is needed to resolve the political problem of Northeast. It is not a military problem but a political problem,” Jyrwa told The New Indian Express.

AFSPA has not been able to solve the problem. On the contrary, it has empowered the military, he said.

“Because of AFSPA, these incidents are taking place. Many extra-judicial killings, fake encounters took place. AFSPA has given them (military) protection and immunity from any prosecution. They can go on killing people with impunity,” he said referring to the Nagaland killings.

Along Longkumer, who is a former editor of Nagaland newspaper “The Morung Express” and currently the convenor of The Naga Rising, said the incidents were taking place due to AFSPA’s draconian nature.

ALSO READ | AFSPA, a law warranting immediate repeal

Since AFSPA was enacted to deal with the “so-called Naga insurgency”, the Naga problem must be resolved first.

“The Government of India must get serious and take a political initiative towards an honourable and mutually-acceptable solution. To do this, Delhi should be sincere and honest in acknowledging the history and situation of the Naga struggle,” he said.

Activist Athouba of Coordination Committee on Manipur said “AFSPA exposes India’s attitude towards the people of Northeast. It is colonial in attitude, draconian in character, inhumane as legislation and undemocratic as an Act”.

The insurgency issue, he observed, is political and it cannot be resolved by imposing AFSPA or withdrawing it. Time has proved militarization and aggressive military operations in the region for five decades failed to resolve the problem, he said.

Fellow activist Babloo Loitongbam said the repeal of AFSPA might not be the panacea of all problems but it would definitely be a move in the right direction.

Suhas Chakma, who is the Director of Rights and Risks Analysis Group, said the repeal of AFSPA would reduce the feeling of alienation. 

“The police can deal with insurgency the way the Naxalites are being dealt with,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp