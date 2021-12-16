STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Another year-end gift from Modi government: Chidambaram's dig over vacant posts for teachers

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that 6,535 full-time teaching posts were vacant in the central universities, 403 across IIMs and 3,876 in the IITs.

Published: 16th December 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the Centre over more than 10,000 vacant teaching posts across central universities, IITs and IIMs on Thursday, calling it "another year-end gift from the Modi government".

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that 6,535 full-time teaching posts were vacant in the central universities, 403 across IIMs and 3,876 in the IITs.

Attacking the government, Chidambaram said, "Another year-end gift from the Modi government: There are over 10,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs. Of these 4126 are reserved for SC, ST and OBC."

"We thought teaching through teachers is their primary objective. I wonder what these institutions do without sufficient teachers," the former Union minister said on Twitter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram IIT IIM
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp