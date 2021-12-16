CBI chargesheets former Allahabad High Court Judge SN Shukla in corruption case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed its charge sheet against retired Allahabad High Court Judge Justice S N Shukla in a corruption case for allegedly favouring a private medical college in his orders, officials said.

The agency has moved with its charge sheet against Shukla after getting a go ahead from the government to prosecute the retired judge, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked Justice Shukla with other accused in December 2019 under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In its FIR, besides Justice Shukla of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, the agency had also named retired Chhattisgarh High Court judge I M Quddusi, Bhagwan Prasad Yadav and Palash Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust, the trust itself and private persons Bhavna Pandey and Sudhir Giri, they said.

Several other accused in the FIR have also been named in the charge sheet.