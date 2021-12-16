STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CRPF's assistant sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh

ASI Udayvir Singh, belonging to the 65th battalion, took the extreme step on Wednesday afternoon at the paramilitary's camp in Darripara village under Bindranawagarh police station limits.

Published: 16th December 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GARIABAND: An assistant sub-inspector of the CRPF allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Thursday.

ASI Udayvir Singh, belonging to the 65th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), took the extreme step on Wednesday afternoon at the paramilitary's camp in Darripara village under Bindranawagarh police station limits, Gariaband's Additional Superintendent of Police Chandresh Singh Thakur told PTI.

When Singh's colleagues heard the gunshot, they rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Singh was a native of Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain the exact reason which prompted him to take the extreme step.

The CRPF has been deployed for anti-Naxal operations in Gariaband district, located about 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF ASI Udayvir Singh Suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp