CRPF's assistant sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

GARIABAND: An assistant sub-inspector of the CRPF allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Thursday.

ASI Udayvir Singh, belonging to the 65th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), took the extreme step on Wednesday afternoon at the paramilitary's camp in Darripara village under Bindranawagarh police station limits, Gariaband's Additional Superintendent of Police Chandresh Singh Thakur told PTI.

When Singh's colleagues heard the gunshot, they rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Singh was a native of Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain the exact reason which prompted him to take the extreme step.

The CRPF has been deployed for anti-Naxal operations in Gariaband district, located about 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

