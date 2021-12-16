Gujarat board denies clerk recruitment exam paper leak; Opposition up in arms 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The issue of clerk recruitment examination paper leak in Gujarat is heating up.

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) on Wednesday said at least 15 police teams had been formed to probe the allegations, even though it claimed there was no credible evidence of question paper leak.

GSSSB Chairman Asit Vora said the board had so far received no complaint in the matter.

“The examination was held in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar in a completely transparent manner… The board has not yet received any complaint regarding leak. Probe is being carried out by police by forming 15-18 teams. If any evidence is found, strict action will be taken against those involved,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat youth wing chief Yuvrajsinh Jadeja had earlier alleged that the paper was leaked from Sabarkantha district and had shared a photograph of a notebook page having handwritten answers of some of the questions asked in the exam.

Referring to the photograph, Vora said it was clicked and circulated on WhatsApp after the exam.

“We still do not have any credible and authentic evidence to establish the paper was leaked before the exam,” he said. After Vora’s denial of paper leak, Jadeja accused the government of lying.

Claiming that he had the names and phone numbers of two candidates who played a key role in the paper-leak and proof of cheque payment to the ‘kingpin’, Jadeja said he would give the evidence to Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi if Vora was not part of the probe.

The Congress, too, hit out at the government, with its state president Jagdish Thakore saying “BJP in Gujarat leaks papers to give jobs to their people”.

Patidar leader Dinesh Bambhaniya demanded setting up of a Special Investigation Team for an impartial probe.

