STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In surprise move, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan quits politics, says will serve people in other ways

Sreedharan had unsuccessfully contested the state assembly election as a BJP candidate from Palakkad constituency in April this year.

Published: 16th December 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Metro Man E Sreedharan (Photo | EPS)

Metroman E Sreedharan - Palakkad (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan seems to have learned his lesson the hard way. After unsuccessfully contesting the state assembly election as a BJP candidate from Palakkad constituency in April this year, Sreedharan on Thursday called it quits.

Sreedharan was addressing the Media at Ponnani in Malappuram. However, he clarified that his statement did not mean he completely quit politics. He would continue to serve the nation in other ways, but not through active politics.

In the recent assembly election, Congress's Shafi Parambil defeated E Sreedharan for 3859 votes. "I am 90 years old now. I am in the advanced stage as far as my age is considered. When I say I am quitting active politics, it doesn't mean I am leaving politics. When I lost the election, I felt sad. But, now I am not sad because nothing can be done with one legislator," Sreedharan said.

Sreedharan joined the BJP last February ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala. "I was never a politician as I am a bureaucrat. I can always serve the people in other ways. I have three Trusts and I have work in that to be done," added Sreedharan.

Silverline

Sreedharan said the Silverline project would not serve any good to the state if it is not implemented with proper planning. "There are serious mistakes in the planning of the project.  It might be due to the ignorance of the people associated with it. They even did not conduct an environmental study for the project. The project should be re-planned," he said.

He also announced that he would cooperate with the governments if they ask his assistance for the project. "A detailed study should be conducted to make the Silverline project successful. The current project was planned in 55 days. Minimum two years will be needed to complete a detailed project report for the Silver line," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metroman E Sreedharan politics
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp