Jaipur Diary

Jaipur to host first ‘World Health and Wellness Fest’

Jaipur will host the first ‘World Health and Wellness Festival’ from December 17. The three-day event to be held at Jaipur’s prestigious Clarks Amer Hotel will see a range of celebrities from different fields sharing their experiences and expertise with an invited audience. Organisers of the festival announced that among the confirmed speakers are spiritual Guru HH Achrya Lokesh Muni, Bollywood star Annu Kapoor, Micky Mehta, BK Shivani, Yog Rishi Vishva Ketu, senior industrialists and prominent journalists. The festival will happen from December 17 to 19 and virtual sessions will go live simultaneously.

State gets huge proposals ahead of investor summit

Over 21,000 companies will participate in the Rajasthan Investment Summit to be held in January next year. In a major boost to the summit, the state government has received investment proposals of Rs 1.94 lakh crore from a wide range of investors – in sectors like renewable energy, mines and minerals, engineering and pharma – following a recent roadshow held in Mumbai. The state has also signed an MoU worth Rs 1,27,459 crore and letters of intent to the tune of Rs 67,379 crore. Similarly, as part of the Invest Rajasthan Summit, an MoU and Lol worth Rs 1 .5 lakh crore was signed during the Investors Connect Programme held in Ahmedabad. Additionally, in the Investors Connect Programme held in Bengaluru, proposals for over Rs 74,312 crore were signed through 4 MoUs and 15 LoIs.

Rajasthan receives Best Wedding Destination tag

Rajasthan emerged as the ‘Best State’ and ‘Best Wedding Destination’ at the recently held Travel and Leisure Awards 2021. According to state tourism department, in the 10th edition of ‘India’s Best Awards’, the winners were decided on the ratings extended by readers in various categories. While standing simply the best among wedding destinations, Rajasthan for its all-round excellence was also declared the ‘Best State’. The awards under present circumstances also reflect upon the confidence that the state tourism department and hospitality service providers have inspired in aspiring travellers.

Cold wave continues to shiver Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest temperature of three degrees Celsius for Tuesday. Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Sangaria (Hanumangarh) recorded the night temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The minimum temperature in Nagaur was 5.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 6.3 degrees in Jaisalmer, 6.5 degrees in Bikaner, 6.7 degrees in Churu, 6.9 degrees in Ganganagar. Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees. The conditions will remain the same in the next 24 hours, MeT department said.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com