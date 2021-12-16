STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaipur Diary

Jaipur will host the first ‘World Health and Wellness Festival’ from December 17.

Published: 16th December 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Jaipur to host first ‘World Health and Wellness Fest’ 
Jaipur will host the first ‘World Health and Wellness Festival’ from December 17.  The three-day event to be held at Jaipur’s prestigious Clarks Amer Hotel will see a range of celebrities from different fields sharing their experiences and expertise with an invited audience. Organisers of the festival announced that among the confirmed speakers are spiritual Guru HH Achrya Lokesh Muni, Bollywood star Annu Kapoor, Micky Mehta, BK Shivani, Yog Rishi Vishva Ketu, senior industrialists and prominent journalists. The festival will happen from December 17 to 19 and virtual sessions will go live simultaneously. 

State gets huge proposals ahead of investor summit
Over 21,000 companies will participate in the Rajasthan Investment Summit to be held in January next year. In a major boost to the summit, the state government has received investment proposals of Rs 1.94 lakh crore from a wide range of investors – in sectors like renewable energy, mines and minerals, engineering and pharma – following a recent roadshow held in Mumbai. The state has also signed an MoU worth Rs 1,27,459 crore and letters of intent to the tune of Rs 67,379 crore. Similarly, as part of the Invest Rajasthan Summit, an MoU and Lol worth Rs 1 .5 lakh crore was signed during the Investors Connect Programme held in Ahmedabad. Additionally, in the Investors Connect Programme held in Bengaluru, proposals for over Rs 74,312 crore were signed through 4 MoUs and 15 LoIs. 

Rajasthan receives Best Wedding Destination tag
Rajasthan emerged as the ‘Best State’ and ‘Best Wedding Destination’ at the recently held Travel and Leisure Awards 2021. According to state tourism department, in the 10th edition of ‘India’s Best Awards’, the winners were decided on the ratings extended by readers in various categories. While standing simply the best among wedding destinations, Rajasthan for its all-round excellence was also declared the ‘Best State’. The awards under present circumstances also reflect upon the confidence that the state tourism department and hospitality service providers have inspired in aspiring travellers.

Cold wave continues to shiver Rajasthan
Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest temperature of three degrees Celsius for Tuesday. Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Sangaria (Hanumangarh) recorded the night temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.  The minimum temperature in Nagaur was 5.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 6.3 degrees in Jaisalmer, 6.5 degrees in Bikaner, 6.7 degrees in Churu, 6.9 degrees in Ganganagar.  Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees. The conditions will remain the same in the next 24 hours, MeT department said.

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp