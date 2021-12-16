Lakhimpur violence: Opposition protests at Rajya Sabha, UP Assembly; demands Ajay Mishra's removal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid a protest by opposition parties which wanted a discussion on the Special Investigation Team's report regarding the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after the listed documents were tabled, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not admitted notices for suspension of scheduled business.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak, but the chairman did not allow him.

This led to a protest by Congress party members and others.

The Congress had given notice on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue under the Rajya Sabha rule 267, that calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up the issue listed in the notice.

The chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Among other reports and papers, the report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was also tabled in the House.

"This report shows the chairman is cooperative, the government is accomodative, the opposition is responsive," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh while tabling the report on data protection.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha paid tributes to the valour of soldiers on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

The proceedings of the House have been repeatedly disrupted since the start of the winter session following the suspension of the 12 Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha on November 29.

The 12 opposition members have been suspended for the entire winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has described the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly too got off to a stormy start on Thursday with opposition parties storming into the well of the House raising slogans against the government over different issues and demanding the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

As soon as the House assembled in the morning, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary raised the issue of alleged police harassment of SP MLA Prabhu Narayan Yadav in Chandauli district and demanded a discussion in the House.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra came into the well of the House with her party members demanding sacking of Ajay Mishra and started raising slogans.

The Samajwadi Party and SBSP members also came to the well and started raising slogans.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October.

The SIT has arrested 13 people including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist.

In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people Amidst the uproar, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the second supplementary demands for the financial year 2021-22 along with the budgetary provisions (interim) for 2022-23.

The government also sought a Vote on Account for a part of the 2022-23.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit later adjourned the proceedings for half an hour.

The Congress legislators, led by the party's Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, also raised slogans against the government.

Carrying placards, they squatted on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and said they will also raise the matter in the House, where the three-day winter session is underway.

"It is now clear that the government is not serious and is not doing justice to the farmers," Lallu said.

He said Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have constantly been demanding the ouster of Mishra from the Union government.

"Yesterday, too, Rahul Gandhi wanted a discussion in the Lok Sabha over the matter but the government is running away. What is the compulsion that Mishra is not being sacked even after the SIT report. Why is he being saved," Lallu asked.

He also slammed the minister after he was caught 'misbehaving' with journalists, on camera.

"The Congress will raise this issue strongly in the Vidhan Sabha. Our fight will continue until Mishra is not sacked," Lallu said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leaders took out a protest march from GPO Park to the Vidhan Bhavan.

On Wednesday, too, they had staged a protest against Mishra.

On Monday, the SIT had urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace Sections 279 (rash driving/riding), 338 (causing grievous injuries by negligence) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code with Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Ashish and others in connection with the case.