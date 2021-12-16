STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mob lynchings: No data on people killed by vigilante groups, minister tells Rajya Sabha

The government has also sensitised service providers to take steps to check the propagation of false news and rumours that have potential to incite mob violence and lynching, Nityanand Rai said.

Published: 16th December 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  No separate data on people killed or injured by vigilante groups, mobs or crowds is maintained by the National Crime Record Bureau, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the government, through audio-visual media, has generated public awareness to curb the menace of mob lynching.

The government has also sensitised service providers to take steps to check the propagation of false news and rumours that have potential to incite mob violence and lynching, Rai said.

He said the Centre has issued advisories to state governments and UT administrators on July 23, 2019 and September 25, 2019 for taking measures to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country.

“NCRB publishes crime data received from all the states/UTs under various crime heads defined under the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws. No separate data on persons killed or injured by vigilante groups or mobs or crowds is maintained by NCRB,” he said.

Rai said police and public order are state subjects and state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of such crimes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Crime Record Bureau Nityanand Rai Fake News Mob Lynching
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp