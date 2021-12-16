Mob lynchings: No data on people killed by vigilante groups, minister tells Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No separate data on people killed or injured by vigilante groups, mobs or crowds is maintained by the National Crime Record Bureau, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the government, through audio-visual media, has generated public awareness to curb the menace of mob lynching.

The government has also sensitised service providers to take steps to check the propagation of false news and rumours that have potential to incite mob violence and lynching, Rai said.

He said the Centre has issued advisories to state governments and UT administrators on July 23, 2019 and September 25, 2019 for taking measures to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country.

“NCRB publishes crime data received from all the states/UTs under various crime heads defined under the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws. No separate data on persons killed or injured by vigilante groups or mobs or crowds is maintained by NCRB,” he said.

Rai said police and public order are state subjects and state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of such crimes.