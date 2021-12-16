STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naga students' body to hold rally for AFSPA repeal

The rally, which is expected to witness a large gathering, will commence from Old MLA Hostel Junction here around 11 am and culminate near Raj Bhavan, NSF president Kegwayhun Tep said.

Published: 16th December 2021 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian army soldier stands outside a guard room at an army camp in Jakhama, outskirts of Kohima, northeastern Nagaland state. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) -- apex body of Naga youth and students -- will take out a rally on Friday demanding immediate repeal of AFSPA from the state.

The rally, which is expected to witness a large gathering, will commence from Old MLA Hostel Junction here around 11 am and culminate near Raj Bhavan, NSF president Kegwayhun Tep said.

The protesters will hand over a memorandum seeking immediate withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 to Governor Jagdish Mukhi for its submission to the Centre.

Vipopal Kintso, the convener of NSF's rally organising committee, said Nagas are "fed up of living under the draconian law that dehumanises people".

NSF had long been seeking a solution to the vexed political issue, and repeal of AFSPA.

The demand gained momentum earlier this month after 13 hapless mine workers in Oting village fell victim to bullets sprayed at them by security forces in a botched counter insurgency operation.

"How long will the Nagas be treated as sub-humans? We hope the recent Oting incident turns out to be an eye-opener for the central government," Kintso stated.

Talking about the vexed political issue, he said that stakeholders had hoped that AFSPA would be repealed after ceasefire agreements were signed by Naga groups and the Centre during the course of dialogue between the two sides, but the "Union government's reluctance to withdraw the law shows that it isn't sincere about solving the decades-old problem".

Kintso urged members of Naga civil societies and other well-wishers to join the rally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naga Students' Federation AFSPA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp