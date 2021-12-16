Posts aiding militancy to attract UAPA: J&K cops

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police have warned social media users of action under the Unlawful Activities of Prevention Act (UAPA) if they shared messages or posts that “aid and abet militancy”.

“Beware social media users. Aiding and abetting of terror is as grave as the actual act of terror. It is punishable under the UAPA,” reads a tweet by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The police also published advertisements in Srinagar-based local newspapers, cautioning people against

“misusing” social media.

“Supporting and promoting terror is as grave as the actual act of terror. It is punishable as per Section 13 and 18 of the UAPA,” warned the police advertisement.

In the paid advertisement, the police cited three examples of social media posts, which it claimed were “not normal but promoted violence, acted as agents of terrorist handlers in Pakistan”.

The J&K Police are closely monitoring social media platforms, especially after the Article 370 revocation.

After the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, two residents of the border district Rajouri were booked for sensitive posts on the mishap.