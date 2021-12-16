Roads, buildings in Cantonments should be renamed after soldiers who shaped modern India: Rajnath Singh

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday suggested to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) as well as Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) to consider renaming roads and buildings in Cantonment areas after the brave soldiers and stalwarts who played a central role in building modern India.

"Even after 75 years of Independence, there are some roads and buildings in the Cantonment areas which have been named after the loyals of the British colonial, their officers and soldiers. I would like to give a suggestion that the MoD and the DGDE Should consider that all these roads and buildings be renamed after our brave soldiers and creator of modern India," Singh said.

He, however, maintained that the suggestion is not motivated by any narrow mentality, stressing that the British officers or soldiers who did a commendable job for the betterment of the people must be respectfully recognised and introduced to the future generations.

The Defence Minister said this in his address on the occasion of 96th Raising Day of Directorate General Defence Estates. Rajnath Singh gave away Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence 2021 to DGDE personnel for innovation and digital achievements in the fields of health, education and sanitation along with public service and land management.

Congratulating the award winners, Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the awards will encourage all the winning organisations to work for the betterment of Cantonment Boards.

Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of the DGDE towards management of 17.98 lakh acres of land and the civil administration of 62 cantonments across the country. He appreciated the fact that the DGDE is constantly striving to provide modern facilities to Cantonment areas and meet the growing aspirations of the military officers, soldiers, their families as well as the civilian population of more than 20 lakh people.

The Defence Minister commended the Cantonment Boards for providing public services, comprehensive medical care and tele-medicine facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the second wave. "The Cantonment hospitals have upgraded their infrastructure on a war footing and are now ready to face any challenge," he added.

The Minister also commended Cantonment Boards for their initiative to renovate 75 water bodies across the country as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of Independence.

MoS (Defence) Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Sanjiv Mittal, DGDE Ajay Kumar Sharma and other senior civil and military officials of MoD were present on the occasion.