STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS plans global outreach for 'Hindu supremacist organisation' image makeover

An elaborate plan has been chalked out for an intensive interaction and engagement with political leaders, academics, authors, mediapersons and influencers, besides partnering with think tanks.

Published: 16th December 2021 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Shahid Faridi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to embark upon a major global outreach to break free from the ‘image-trap’ of being a Hindu supremacist organisation.

An elaborate plan has been chalked out for an intensive interaction and engagement with political leaders, academics, authors, mediapersons and influencers, besides partnering with think tanks and research organisations to organise conferences and symposiums to project RSS as a nationalistic organisation engaged in social work and working for ‘Indian cultural renaissance’ and ‘national reconstruction’.

As per the decision taken by the top leadership, but not yet made public, 50 countries have been identified across Americas, Africa and Asia.

A team, comprising former diplomats, academics, politicians and Sangh pracharaks belonging to a large number Indian and overseas affiliates of the RSS, is proposed to be set up to “counter the canards” and carry out this image-building exercise, according to sources in the RSS. 

The RSS decision has come close to, and seems influenced by, a virtual conference of unprecedented scale, co-sponsored by departments of over 50 top US universities, including Harvard, Stanford, Princeton, Cornell, New York University, and Northwestern University, and supported by scholars from Columbia University, John Hopkins University, UC Berkeley, UCLA, others on the rise of Hindutva.

Participants at the three-day conference titled ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ held in September this year described Hindutva as a political ideology that privileges a cult of personality and authoritarian leadership and that the core belief of the RSS’ Hindutva is that “India’s national identity should be synonymous with a Hindu identity.”

Bhagwat’s pitch on Muslims

At the core of the RSS counter will be showcasing the “progressive moderation” and “universal theme” of its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s two recent messages. One, “The DNA of all Indians is the same irrespective of religion,” and two, “If anyone says that Muslims should not stay in India then he is not a Hindu.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp