STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Time to act now before farming issues become severe: PM Modi

'We need to take agriculture out of the chemical lab and connect it with nature's lab,' Modi said. The PM also asked states to take up natural farming as a mass movement.

Published: 16th December 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUJARAT: Asking farmers to turn to organic or natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said this is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe.

Addressing the National Conclave on Natural Farming at Anand via video link, Modi also said cows can play an important role in organic farming as their dung and urine can be used as fertilizer and pesticide.

"It is a fact that chemicals and fertilizers have played a crucial role in the green revolution. But it is also imperative to work on their alternatives. It is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe. In Gujarati, it is said that prevention is always better than cure," he said.

"We need to take agriculture out of the chemical lab and connect it with nature's lab," Modi said. The PM also asked states to take up natural farming as a mass movement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp