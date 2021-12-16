STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will probe Congress' allegation of sexual exploitation against Goa BJP MLA Milind Naik: CM

Naik, who was serving as Goa's urban development minister, resigned from the state cabinet on Wednesday after meeting the chief minister in Panaji.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the state government will conduct an investigation into the Congress' allegation of BJP legislator Milind Naik being involved in a sexual exploitation case.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar had accused Naik of being involved in the sexual exploitation of a woman by misusing his power as a cabinet member.

State Congress vice president Sankalp Amonkar had also filed a police complaint against Naik and released a purported audio conversation between the victim and the MLA.

After meeting the BJP legislator late Wednesday night, CM Sawant told reporters that Naik has resigned for a free and fair investigation into the case.

"I have accepted the resignation and also sent it to the governor. Whatever evidence the Congress has produced that we will be investigate," he said.

The chief minister also said Naik told him that he will fight the case at a personal level.

The cabinet post will remain vacant and there will be no fresh induction, he said.

"I will handle all his portfolios," Sawant said.

The state Assembly elections are due in February 2022.

Chodankar has demanded that police initiate a probe into the allegation against Naik.

