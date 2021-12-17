STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3 get life imprisonment in 2018 Bodh Gaya blasts case

The blast took place on January 19, 2018, outside the Mahabodhi temple at Bodhgaya minutes after Buddhist monk the Dalai Lama ended his religious sermon at 'Kal Chakra Maidan'.

Published: 17th December 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard near the premises of Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: A special NIA court in Patna on Friday sentenced life term to three accused and imprisonment for 10 years to five others in connection with a serial bomb explosion case of 2018 at Bodhgaya in south Bihar.

The blast took place on January 19, 2018, outside the Mahabodhi temple at Bodhgaya minutes after Buddhist monk the Dalai Lama ended his religious sermon at 'Kal Chakra Maidan'. Two monks had suffered splinter injuries in the explosion.

On December 10, the NIA court headed by Guruminder Singh Malhotra had pronounced all the eight accused having their links with Bangladesh-based terrorist outfit guilty for the serial bomb blast. A number of foreign tourists, mostly monks, were present at the explosion site.

While three accused --- Paigamber Sheikh, Noor Alam Momin and Ahmad Ali -- were awarded life imprisonment, Arif Hussain, Adil Sheikh, Mustafa Rahman, Dilawar Hussain and Abdul were given a 10-year jail term.

However, another accused, Zahidul Islam, didn't confess his involvement in the incident. The accused were booked on the charges of waging a war against the State, section 16, 18 and 20 of UAPA Act, section 4/5 of Explosive Substance Act besides different sections of IPC.

The convicts were later taken to the central jail at Beur under tight security arrangements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bodhgaya Bodhgaya blast case
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp