STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

52 petitions related to 'habeas corpus matters' pending in SC: Government

Broadly, a habeas corpus plea is a writ used to challenge the unlawful detention or imprisonment of a person and is meant to protect fundamental rights.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 52 petitions under a category which relates to "habeas corpus matters" are pending in the Supreme Court as on December 13, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Broadly, a habeas corpus plea is a writ used to challenge the unlawful detention or imprisonment of a person and is meant to protect fundamental rights.

Responding to a question on the number of habeas corpus pleas pending in the Supreme Court and high courts till date, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju explained in a written reply that the information is not maintained in the apex court as sought for.

However, he shared the number of pending cases, according to the Supreme Court Subject Category Code 1300 which relates to "habeas corpus matters" in the Supreme Court, as retrieved from the Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS).

The minister said at the end of 2020, 53 such matters were pending in the top court, and 40 in the end of 2019.

At the end of 2018, 43 such cases under the category relating to "habeas corpus matters" were pending in the top court.

Referring to high courts, he said as on December 14, 108 habeas corpus cases were pending in the Bombay High Court. Similarly, till December 9, 35 such cases were pending in the Gauhati High Court.

In the Kerala High Court, 24 such cases were pending as on December 10 and in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, 97 habeas corpus cases were pending as on December 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp