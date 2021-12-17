STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Avoid unnecessary travel, gathering': Omicron spreading rapidly, 101 cases in India so far, says govt

So far, Maharashtra has recorded 32 omicron cases, the maximum in the country and Delhi has reported 10 cases.

Published: 17th December 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Omicron wards and rooms made ready at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital as per the instruction of the Health Secretary in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin prasath)

By Online Desk

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly with cases in India touching 101 so far, the Union Health Ministry said Friday.

Nineteen districts in the country were at 'high risk' of a surge in Covid cases, the ministry warned and urged the people to remain vigilant in view of the cases surging in other countries.

Avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and observe low-intensity festivities, the ministry advised.

The ministry urged the people not to lower their guard and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as the use of face masks and maintaining social distance. The ministry also urged people to stay away from large crowds and gatherings.

So far, Maharashtra has recorded 32 omicron cases, the maximum in the country and Delhi has reported 10 cases. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal have also reported cases of the new variant.

“Omicron variant has been reported in 91 countries in the world. WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low. It’s likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, WHO added,” said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

Agarwal said India is administering Covid vaccine doses at the highest rate in the world and the daily rate of doses administered is 4.8 times the rate of doses administered in the USA and 12.5 times the rate of doses administered in the UK.

India's active caseload currently stands at 86,415. The number of daily new cases in the past 20 days remains below 10,000. The weekly positivity rate reduced to 0.65%, the official added.

