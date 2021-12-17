STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal post-poll violence: CBI registers case in connection with mob attack in Birbhum

The CBI action came on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, dated August 19, wherein the agency was directed to take over cases of violence in West Bengal following assembly elections.

Published: 17th December 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a case in connection with a mob attack in Jatra in Birbhum district during post-poll violence in West Bengal, wherein the state police had allegedly refused to register an FIR, officials said on Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's action came on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, dated August 19, wherein the agency was directed to take over cases of violence in the state following assembly elections there.

So far, the CBI has taken over 49 such cases.

The agency has alleged that a mob of 25 persons along with others attacked a resident of Jatra with revolvers, iron rods, knives, shovels etc on May 2, when counting of votes for the assembly election was going on.

"It was further alleged that the accused beat up the complainant badly with stick and one accused grabbed the wife of the complainant, and attempted to rape her. It was also alleged that the complainant's wife poured kerosene upon her to self immolate in order to save her honour," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

Joshi said the case was not allegedly registered at Sadalpur Police Station in Birbhum district.

"The victim's family left her house and took shelter at their relatives' place. The CBI has so far registered 49 cases in the matter related to violence and other offences in West Bengal," he said.

