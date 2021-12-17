STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal woman shoots at boyfriend over 'increasing distance' in relationship

The man, also aged 22, was, however, left unhurt as the bullet grazed his abdomen, while the accused was later arrested, an officer said.

Published: 17th December 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BARDHAMAN: In an incident straight out of a movie, a 22-year-old woman opened fire on her boyfriend of four years in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district over "increasing distance" in their relationship, just after kissing the man and smoking cigarettes with him, police said on Thursday.

The man, also aged 22, was, however, left unhurt as the bullet grazed his abdomen, while the accused was later arrested, an officer said.

The incident took place in Keshiya village in Katwa police station area on Wednesday night, he said.

As per the police complaint lodged by the man, his girlfriend asked him to meet at a local circus ground upon her return home from Jharkhand, where she had gone a few months ago for a job, the officer said.

The woman hugged the man, kissed him, they smoked cigarettes, and suddenly she pulled out a gun and opened fire at him, as per the complaint.

However, the bullet missed his abdomen and the woman escaped the spot as the man raised an alarm.

She was, however, later arrested and the firearm and cartridges seized from her possession.

As per the preliminary investigation, the incident took place due to increasing distance between the two over the last few months, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal Shooting
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp