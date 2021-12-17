STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP announces alliance with Amarinder Singh for Punjab polls

Shekhawat said the details of seat-sharing will be announced at an 'appropriate time'.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:01 PM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday formally announced that it will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress.

Singh on Friday called on the BJP's Punjab incharge and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat at his residence here.

After the meeting, they officially announced the alliance between the two parties.

"Today, I want to make it clear that the BJP and Amarinder Singh will contest assembly elections in Punjab together and we are working together," Shekhawat told the media, Singh by his side.

Shekhawat said the details of seat-sharing will be announced at an "appropriate time".

Singh said, "The alliance will definitely, 101 per cent win the elections. And winnability will be the main criterion in finalising seats."

Singh formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress days after he resigned as the chief minister and quit the Congress.

Earlier, the BJP had also broken its alliance with longstanding partner Shiromani Akali Dal over the issue of farm sector laws. Shekhawat had met Singh in Chandigarh earlier this month.

Assembly elections in Punjab are expected to be held early next year.

Comments

