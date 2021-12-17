STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central govt works for capitalists who do Modi’s marketing: Rahul

In Uttarakhand, flays PM for refusing to acknowledge death of farmers, calls it conspiracy

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Launching a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Dehradun on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government has been working for two or three top capitalists in the country who do “marketing” for Modi, and not for farmers and small business owners who generate employment. 

“The whole government is working for two-three wealthy capitalists. Three black laws were brought against farmers…. This is because those capitalists do marketing for Narendra Modi,” said the former Congress president, who also alleged that the PM and the BJP government at the Centre refused to acknowledge the deaths of 700 farmers. “This was not a mistake, but a conspiracy,” he said. 

Rahul also alleged that small businesses that could provide jobs to people of Uttarakhand were destroyed by demonetisation, GST and other decisions of the BJP government. Addressing the rally on December 16, the day Bangladesh was liberated in 1971, Rahul said his family members laid down their lives for the country and that is why he understands the sacrifices made by people of the state from where numerous soldiers have given up their lives to make India secure.

“Your sacrifice is my sacrifice. I can never forget the day I was told my grandmother was shot with 32 bullets. In Uttarakhand too, many get calls that their fathers, brothers, husbands are no more. I can understand your sacrifice. My father gave his life for the country. We are bound by sacrifices for this country,” he said.

