COVID outbreak at Karan Johar's party: Political mud slinging starts at Maharashtra 

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan, who had attended the party at Johar's residence, have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Published: 17th December 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday sought to know from the BMC whether a Maharashtra minister was also present at the dinner party held at Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar's house, after attending which actor Kareena Kapoor and a few other celebrities were found coronavirus-infected.

Talking to reporters here, Shelar said, "I want to know whether a Maharashtra minister was present at the dinner party organised at Karan Johar's residence here. There is discrepancy in the details of the attendees provided out by the celebrities such as Seema Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Is it an attempt to hide some names?"

"As per the information shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials with me, Seema Khan did not reveal all the names of people who were present at the dinner at Johar's house. I think it was held on December 8. The names she omitted came to light when Kareena Kapoor was contacted by BMC officials for contact tracing. It raises suspicion about the exact number of people who attended that party," he said.

The BMC officials have been quoted in media saying that only eight persons were there for the dinner, he added.

"I wrote a letter to the BMC asking whether it has secured the CCTV footage of the Regency building where Johar resides. If not, why is it delaying it as it would reveal the number of guests present there. I am told by the BMC officials that no such footage has been obtained so far," the former minister added.

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan, who had attended the party at Johar's residence, have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Meanwhile, actor Alia Bhatt has not violated any quarantine rule while traveling to Delhi, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said here on Thursday.

She had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not under quarantine, he told PTI.

Earlier this week, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar's residence.

There were comments on social media claiming that Alia Bhatt traveled to Delhi for a film shoot in breach of quarantine rules.

"No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report," the official said, refuting media reports about violation of COVID-19 rules.

No other high-risk persons or close contacts of Bollywood personalities had tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday morning, the official added.

