STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat factory blast toll rises to six, search on for missing worker

A team of the State Disaster Response Force has been called in to clear the debris and search for another worker who was missing, said district collector Sujal Mayatra.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With the recovery of one more body on Friday, the death toll in a deadly blast-and-fire incident at a chemical plant in Panchamahal district of Gujarat increased to six, a senior government official said.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called in to clear the debris and search for another worker who was missing, said district collector Sujal Mayatra.

Five workers were killed and 16 others injured in a huge explosion and subsequent fire at a plant of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) situated near Ranjitnagar in Ghoghamba tehsil on Thursday morning.

Following a day-long search and rescue operation, fire services teams pulled out five bodies from the rubble. As local villagers said that some workers were still missing, an SDRF team was called in, said Mayatra.

"The body of a sixth worker was found today. Since one more person is still missing as per villagers, the toll may rise. Search operation is on," the collector said.

Of 16 injured workers, 14 have received minor injuries while two suffered over 50 per cent burns, Mayatra said. Those who have suffered minor injuries will be given discharge by Saturday evening, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Factory blast
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp