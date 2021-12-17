STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Halal or jhatka? Punjab eateries told to reveal meat category

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has written to Punjab government over serving of halal meat in restaurants in the state, stating that halal meat is prohibited in Sikh religion. 

Published: 17th December 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

meat

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has written to Punjab government over serving of halal meat in restaurants in the state, stating that halal meat is prohibited in Sikh religion. 

The minorities panel has asked the state government to advise restaurants, hotels and other eateries to mandatorily disclose whether the meat they are serving is ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’ so that people can make an informed choice.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said it has come to the notice of the Commission that hotels/restaurants in Punjab were serving halal meat only which is prohibited in Sikh religion.  

“Accordingly, all hotels/restaurants may be advised to mandatorily disclose the category of the meat whether it is ‘jhatka’ butchering meat or ‘halal’ butchering meat at all eating joints to allow the public to make an informed choice before consumption,” Lalpura wrote.

In the halal process, animals are killed with a cut to the jugular vein and are left till the blood drains out completely. In the jhatka method, the animal is killed instantaneously.

“An early action in the matter shall be highly appreciated,” said the NCM chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Minorities Halal Meat Jhatka Meat
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp