STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India wasn't taken seriously when it spoke at international forums earlier, says Rajnath Singh

Addressing an NCC event, he said had the COVID-19 pandemic not struck, India's economy would have grown to USD 5 trillion by 2024.

Published: 17th December 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently in Leh for a three-day visit to Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India was not taken seriously when it spoke at international forums till a few years ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Addressing an NCC event, he said had the COVID-19 pandemic not struck, India's economy would have grown to USD 5 trillion by 2024.

Singh, however, stressed that India will probably take a year more to reach the target of a USD 5 trillion economy.

"India's power has increased today. Its international reputation and trustworthiness have increased, whether it is in the IT sector, education sector, trade, defence or economy. India is growing in all of these sectors," Singh said.

"We are moving ahead in economy. India is the third-largest country in terms of purchasing power parity," he said, adding, "We will also achieve a 100 per cent literacy rate in the next few years." While observing that India "used to import everything, even small arms, from abroad" earlier, the defence minister said the country is among the top 25 defence exporters of the world.

Singh said, "Till just a few years ago, the situation was such that no one used to take India seriously when the country spoke at international forums." India is the only country that has given a message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the whole world is one family, he said.

"India's culture is the best. You will say that every country must be saying the same. But I can give you 20-25 examples to prove that India's culture is the best culture," Singh noted.

The minister congratulated the NCC cadets for their lively dance performance during the 'Vijay Shrinkhala' event commemorating the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war and India's 75th year of Independence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp