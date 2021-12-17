STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nagaland killing: Konyaks remind President about demand for probe completion in 30 days

The Konyak CSOs imposed a 10-hour bandh in Mon district and held protest rallies against the killing.

Published: 17th December 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

The civil societies of Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland took out a “mass protest rally” on Saturday demanding the repeal of AFSPA (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Konyak civil society organisations on Thursday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, reminding him of their demand for completion of investigation into the killing of 14 civilians by security forces near Oting village Nagaland's Mon district within 30 days, which is January 5 next year.

They submitted the letter through the governor following a massive rally.

The Konyak CSOs -- Konyak Union, Konyak Students' Union and Konyak Women Organisation, told the President that the 21 Para had "massacred" the 14 innocent civilians by taking advantage of the "blanket immunity" provided by AFSPA, and terming the incident as that of "mistaken identity" won't be tolerated.

They reiterated their other demands mentioned in their December 6 letter, which includes removal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 from the Northeast and identification of the accused soldiers and their trial in a civil court.

The Konyak CSOs imposed a 10-hour bandh in Mon district and held protest rallies against the killing.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), an apex body of six tribal organisations in five districts in the region, also directed other outfits in the remaining four districts to extend solidarity with the Konyaks and hold rallies in their respective district headquarters.

The other tribal bodies accordingly held demonstrations in Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire and Noklak districts.

Bandhs affected normal life in the five districts, as government and private offices and business establishments were shut and vehicles remained off the roads.

ENPO president R Tsapikiu Sangtam said that the rallies and bandhs in the five districts were peaceful.

Fourteen civilians were killed in firing incidents in Mon district on December 4 and 5.

Union Home Minister had said in the Parliament that six civilians were "mistaken" as insurgents and killed by security forces near Oting village after the vehicle they were travelling in did not stop when signaled to.

He said that eight others were killed in subsequent clashes, and the security forces acted in "self-defence".

However, Konyak Union rejected the government's claim and demanded an apology from Shah and retraction of his "misleading statement".

Families of the deceased have also refused to accept the compensation announced by central and state governments till they got justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President Ram Nath Kovind Konyak Union Konyak Students' Union Konyak Women Organisation Indian Army Nagaland Killings Assam Rifles AFSPA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp