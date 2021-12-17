STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Namaz row: Former Rajya Sabha MP moves SC, seeks action against Haryana officials

The move has drawn a sharp reaction from a right-wing outfit, who accused him of "instigating" people and warned against prayers in the open on Friday.

Published: 17th December 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A former Rajya Sabha MP has approached the Supreme Court, seeking action against the Haryana DGP and the chief secretary over the "namaz" row here.

The move has drawn a sharp reaction from a right-wing outfit, who accused him of "instigating" people and warned against prayers in the open on Friday.

The petition has been filed by Mohammed Adeeb, also a resident of Gurugram.

He accused the state chief secretary and the DGP of failing to comply with court's directions regarding measures to curb communal and violent sentiments that result in hate crimes.

The petition seeks action against Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, DGP P K Agrawal and others.

"The communal fabric of the state has been torn apart and despite being mandated by court numerous times, they have allowed it to happen," Adeeb told PTI.

"These incidents are being done at the behest of identifiable hooligans trying to create an atmosphere of hatred and prejudice against one community and sadly all that we see is serious inaction on the part of state machinery," he said.

I had moved to the court on Wednesday and hope for strict action, he added.

Reacting to it, the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti accused him and a documentary maker of trying to "mislead" and "instigate" people.

The organisation also issued warning against "namaz" in the open on Friday.

Samiti president Mahaveer Bhardwaj said till an amicable solution is not reached, "namaz" should only be offered in mosques and homes.

"We are not attacking religion but 'land jihad', where some elements are trying to encroach upon public land," he said.

Both the police commissioner and the deputy commissioner refused to comment on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Adeeb Haryana Police Supreme Court Namaz
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp