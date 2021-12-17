STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab government replaces officiating DGP, gives charge to IPS officer Chattopadhyaya

A 1986-batch IPS officer, Chattopadhyaya would hold this charge until a regular DGP is appointed out of a panel of three IPS officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission.

Published: 17th December 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has appointed senior IPS officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the officiating director general of police.

Chattopadhyaya replaces senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

The order to appoint Chattopadhyaya as the officiating DGP was issued late Thursday night.

A 1986-batch IPS officer, Chattopadhyaya would hold this charge until a regular DGP is appointed out of a panel of three IPS officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission.

The UPSC is set to hold a meeting for shortlisting the panel of three officers from the state government's list of 10 on December 21 in Delhi.

Chattopadhyaya would also continue to hold the charge of chief director of the vigilance bureau.

Sahota, 1988-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the officiating DGP after Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister of Punjab in September.

Sahota was considered as Channi's choice.

However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been pressing for replacing Sahota, who had remained the head of the special investigation team formed by the previous SAD-BJP government to probe desecration incidents.

Sidhu was learnt to have been backing the name of Chattopadhyaya as the DGP after Channi replaced Amarinder Singh as the Punjab chief minister.

Last month, the Channi government replaced the state's advocate general A P S Deol after strong opposition from Sidhu.

Later, senior advocate D S Patwalia was appointed as the AG.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddharth Chattopadhyaya Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota Punjab Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp