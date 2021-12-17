STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC dismisses PIL against taxing of interest on accident compensation

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna dismissed the plea filed by an advocate saying he was not 'personally aggrieved' in the matter.

Published: 17th December 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking quashing of the provision mandating tax on interest earned on compensation received by a road accident victim.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna dismissed the plea filed by an advocate saying he was not "personally aggrieved" in the matter.

"The petitioner is not personally aggrieved by the award under Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. The challenge of this nature has to be brought forward by the person aggrieved. We see no reason to entertain the petition which has been styled as PIL," the bench said.

The apex court, however, made it clear it was not expressing any opinion on the issue of legal point raised in the petition.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Amit Sahni seeking that Central Board of Direct Taxes' (CBDT) June 26, 2019 order be set aside.

It had held that the income tax levied upon the interest accrued upon compensation granted by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) is fair and reasonable.

The CBDT had passed the order while dismissing his representation on the issue and had held that such interest falls in the category of income.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Accident Compensation Tax
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp